Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.570-3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $227.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.