Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Bernard Thiers Sells 5,000 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernard Thiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00.

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $227.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

