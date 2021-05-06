Moelis & Company Announces None Dividend of $2.20 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a None dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock worth $33,068,581. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.