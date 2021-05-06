Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $165.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.07.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,666,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,279. Moderna has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,724,566 shares of company stock worth $837,044,304. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.