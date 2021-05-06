Modefi (MOD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $662,277.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Modefi has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $662,277.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00003997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00831622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.04 or 0.09193619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

