Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MBT stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

