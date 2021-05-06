MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $265.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.17% from the stock’s current price.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

