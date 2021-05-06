Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

NYSE CDAY opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,289,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

