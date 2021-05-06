Mizuho Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $380.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $389.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $393.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

