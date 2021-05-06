MixMarvel (MIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $27.92 million and $1.43 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MIX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,857,066,233 coins. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

