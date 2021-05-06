Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.70

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.70 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,145,434 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.84. The company has a market capitalization of £848.81 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Mary Reilly bought 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

