Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

