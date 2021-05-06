Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,900 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,814. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $331.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

