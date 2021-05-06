Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 941 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dollar General by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,689,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.02. 26,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

