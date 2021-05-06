Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 89 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $69.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,461.00. 42,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9,074.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,531.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,594.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $729.09 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,758.06.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

