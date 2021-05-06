Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $51.82. 7,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

