Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.76 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $576.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,363. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $295.41 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.36. The company has a market capitalization of $358.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

