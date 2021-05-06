Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCL traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.03. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $135.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.