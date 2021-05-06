Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires New Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.17% of Construction Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,295. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

