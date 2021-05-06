Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $37.77 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $37.77 million and $34,058.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.78 or 0.00046163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00273099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.50 or 0.01184628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.00756691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,856.83 or 1.00028955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,465,228 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

