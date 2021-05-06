Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) One Day Volume Tops $200,637.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $332.58 or 0.00582847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $36.44 million and $200,637.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00281018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.12 or 0.01155097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.74 or 0.00746107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,148.84 or 1.00152554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 109,574 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

