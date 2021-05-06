Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 130 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Intuit by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $392.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.91 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

