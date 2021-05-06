Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,154,760. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

