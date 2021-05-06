Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $2.98 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.38. 68,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,871. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

