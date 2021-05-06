Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.57 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of V traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.26. 105,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,355,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average of $210.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.