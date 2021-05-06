Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Cytokinetics worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 18,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,454. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,829 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

