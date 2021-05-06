Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 35,515 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,515 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,695,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,548,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 789,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 155,244 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPMB stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

