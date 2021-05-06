Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 628,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,084,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Security Asset Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,350 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.