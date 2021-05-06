Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $311.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.31. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.59.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.