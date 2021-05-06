Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Western Digital by 34.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

