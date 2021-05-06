Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

