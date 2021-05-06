Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 8,046 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $80.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

