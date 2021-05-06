Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 396.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,453 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 198,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

