Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 7,480 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,288,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25.

