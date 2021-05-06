Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 52,190 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,190 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cerecor worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

