Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $341.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

