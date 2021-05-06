Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 333,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $335.72 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.51 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

