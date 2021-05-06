Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after buying an additional 208,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,581.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

