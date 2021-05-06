Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $32.03 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

