Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 47.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 65.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.