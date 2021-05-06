Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,645 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $5,795,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $4,490,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

MBUU stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

