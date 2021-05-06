Mining Core Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45,919.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $35,704.94 and $45,919.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00272001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.47 or 0.01159654 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.97 or 0.00768316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,877.34 or 1.00079482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

