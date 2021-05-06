Miller Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Shares of MLR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 31,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

