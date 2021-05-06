Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Midatech Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

