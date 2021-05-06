Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Midatech Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

