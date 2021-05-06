Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) EVP Purchases $20,000.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) EVP Joan E. Dickinson bought 800 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

