Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Russell R. French Sells 5,000 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MAA traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 606,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $158.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $7,161,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

