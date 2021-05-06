Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Russell R. French Sells 5,000 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:MAA traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 606,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $158.35.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $7,161,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
