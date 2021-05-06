MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $450.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $623.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,195.42 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.