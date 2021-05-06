Michael Olsen Sells 28,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

ATUS opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Altice USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

