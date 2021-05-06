Michael Greenberg Sells 2,064 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00.

SKX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. 24,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,888. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.