Michael Arntz Sells 7,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00.

SMAR stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 544,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,632. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

